Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons GET IT!

Do your part by helping the world by helping yourself with these incredibly comfortable, incredibly stylish, and incredibly responsible slip ons. Cariuma knocks it out of the park yet again.

Get It: Pick up the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons ($98) at Cariuma

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!