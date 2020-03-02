Sky Loft Jacket GET IT!

This versatile jacket is warm, wind-resistant, water-resistant, and lightly puffed, to insulate without the weight. It’s ideal for the shoulder seasons when the chill won’t subside. It’s available in navy blue or this striking goldenrod. Better yet, it’s $81 off.

Get It: Save 40% on the Sky Loft Jacket ($119; was $198) at Lululemon

