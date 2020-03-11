A Perfect Match: Two Of Our Favorites Together At Last at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When two creative forces come together, compromise is inevitable. To paraphrase David Lee Roth, “One guy gives up half of what he’s got to get half of what the other guy’s got, and no one ends up happy.” No one except the consumer, that is. Lennon/McCartney, DeNiro/Scorcese, Daltrey/Townshend, Roth/Van Halen—heck, if this is compromised then we’re all richer for the sacrifice made by these talented, tireless icons. That’s why we’re so excited that Huckberry watches now feature Roland Sands Designs in its lineup. It’s a perfect match.

And right now you can save $34 on the Szanto Roland Sands Icon Signature watch at Huckberry. Regularly $225, right now it’s yours for just $192. That’s 15 percent off.

One of our favorite guys in the motorcycle industry, the legendary racer, and two-wheeled hooligan Sands has carved out a fantastic post-racing career designing and manufacturing motorcycle apparel and gear. The jackets alone are legendary. Cool but classic, stylish but simple, Roland Sands Design deserves a huge chunk of the credit for the flood of “cafe-style” bikes and apparel that’s so hip among riders the past few years.

His wristwatches stay true to the aesthetic. Real leather bands, austere, classic faces, quality materials, and workmanship—all these things are familiar to RSD fans. And to Huckberry fans. That’s why this partnership is such a perfect match. Renowned for finding the best of the best when it comes to gear and apparel, the Szanto Roland Sands Icon Signature watch dovetails perfectly into HB’s ruggedly handsome lineup of gear and goods.

Cafe Cool, Street Tough

With a vintage look and a racing-inspired design, these watches embrace the sporty nature of RSD’s full line. Szanto’s true-to-form styling is a combination of premium components and a working-class, adventurous aesthetic. Like that old Triumph bobber leaking oil in the driveway, you’ll be admiring the RSD Icon Signature watch on your wrist for years to come.

It comes in four color combinations that are also a perfect match. Choose from a black face with a black band, a black face with an olive band, a blue face with a tan strap, or a cream face with black straps. All are sexy as all get-out. The bands are pure Horween leather. The 43mm case is stainless steel, and the crystal is made of hardened mineral. With quartz movement, they’re water-resistant to 100 meters.

If you’re ready to put some rugged style into your look, pick up a Roland Sands Icon Signature watch from Huckberry. Quality-made and cool as hell, you’ll be ready for any compromise that comes your way.

Get It: Save 15% on the Szanto Roland Sands Icon Signature Watch ($191; was $225) at Huckberry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!