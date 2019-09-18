Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Have you ever tried to rock a suit jacket with sweats? It’s the ultimate in dressed-up casual. We’ve seen some guys who can pull it off—but more often than not, the attempt ends up a shambled mess. The looks just don’t naturally mesh. But here’s a good-looking sport coat we found at Saks that’s got just the right amount of laid-back suaveness to make it happen. And right now it’s on sale at nearly two-thirds off its regular price.

This MODERN Sneak Suit Jacket from Saks Fifth Avenue is priced at just $112. It originally cost $298—so that’s a savings of more than 62 percent! If you’ve ever thought about giving the suit-with-sweats look a shot, here’s your best chance to get it right.

Made with a touch of spandex for stretch, this unstructured blazer is a great jacket for active, fit guys. And it moves with you, so it’s comfortable. The notch lapels are sharp, without the dressy points of a luxury suit. And the tacked-on, outside-stitched hand and chest pockets make for a casual practicality that keeps this jacket functional and nice—but perfectly laid-back. The charcoal grey colorway is ideal for matching with sweats, too. (Find the matching joggers here; they’re also on sale.) There are no patterns or plaids to throw off the casual cool; just solid, textured comfort that’s great in any weather.

How To Pull Off The Look

If you’re going to try the suit-with-sweats look, keep in mind all depends on the ensemble. Your sweatpants have to be fresh and clean; no bold logos or stripes, please. And the jacket can’t be a boldly constructed, constrictive suit jacket that screams haute couture. It’s got to be casual enough to complement the bottoms. Plain with no patterns is the right move here—and this jacket nails it.

Your shirt needs to be appropriate for both garments—a dress shirt doesn’t go with sweats, so that’s out of the question. And a muscle shirt or tank top would look silly with a sport coat, so that’s a no-no.

A Henley is ideal; the buttons give off an upscale vibe that blends well with the jacket, without a buttoned-down facade that makes the outfit look thrown together.

Most importantly, the shoes. Just wear your white sneakers, and you can’t go wrong. You need to look like you’re a fitness-minded guy who just came from, or is headed to, a workout or activity like a pick-up game. But with the jacket, you’re also trying to give off the air that you understand and appreciate the importance of whatever it is you’re doing while wearing a suit jacket with sweats.

Again, it’s a delicate balance and a tough look to pull off—but this MODERN Sneak Suit Jacket from Saks ($112) might just give you a fighting chance.

Get It: Save 62% on the MODERN Sneak Suit Jacket ($112) at Saks Fifth Avenue; check out the matching joggers here.

See all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

7 Essential Kitchen Tools Every Man Needs

Don’t Pop It, Stop It! This Program Helps Stop Acne at the Source

FOOD & DRINK Get Healthy, Tasty Meals Delivered to Your Door—No Subscriptions, No Minimums