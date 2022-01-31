Add Comfort to Your Underwear Drawer With UnderGents Boxer Briefs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for underwear is never the sexiest thing in the world. We’re just looking for some functional and comfortable material to keep our boys supported. It’s just something we have to do. But shopping for new undies is a lot better when the endpoint sees you getting the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Briefs in your life.

We have written about Undergents many times in the past and it is for good cause. The options within are out of this world and it is because of the craft and materials used to make items like the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Briefs so comfortable. You’ll almost feel like you don’t even have any undies on, that’s how comfortable they are.

Maybe the most important element that makes these so comfortable is the material used. A moisture-wicking cloudsoft™ fabric 95% micro-modal/ 5% spandex fabric blend that will fit on you like a glove without ever feeling too tight. The mobility you’ll have with these on is quite high, letting you do whatever you want in your day.

As you may have noticed, the materials used in the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Briefs are moisture-wicking. That means sweating won’t leave you feeling swampy. It’ll actually end up leaving you feeling nice and breezy. And with the breathability this material offers, your boys will be very relaxed and supported. Especially with that ball hammock design.

When we say that the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Briefs, among the other items at Undergents, are some of the best underwear we’ve ever tried, we mean it. You guys would be wise in heading on over there right now and picking up a pair or two. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the UnderGents 4.5″ Boxer Briefs ($21; was $30) at Undergents

