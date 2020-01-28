Add Fashion & Function To Your Footwear Collection With These Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the winter here, you need to have some waterproof footwear in your possession. Because who wants to go out and get soaked in ice-cold water? Nobody. Most of the waterproof options are boots though. And you want something a little different stylistically than a pair of boots. These Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots on sale at Zappos are here for those needs.

The Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots may be saddled with the boot label, but these are pretty much shoes. Look at them. They look like shoes and they feel like shoes when you are wearing them. But they are made with the care and durability of a good ole pair of boots.

What keeps the Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots waterproof is the materials used in their construction. They are made with leather and suede, which are normally good at keeping the water out. But they are also put together with a seam-sealed construction that goes even further at keeping your feet dry.

Being made with these great materials makes the Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots waterproof, but it also gives them their amazing look. Be it the brown or black options, you get a sleek-looking pair of footwear that has the look of a high-quality pair of high top sneakers.

You probably have a pair of boots already. The Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots may be made like boots, but they look like shoes. That’s what makes them so great to own. It adds a good level of dynamism to your collection. So pick them up now while the sale is still live and go into the winter in style.

Get It: Pick up the Sperry Striper Storm Waterproof Boots ($90; was $100) at Zappos

