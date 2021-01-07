Add Some Style To Your Winter Wardrobe With The Viking Boots From Taft

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are over and it is time to get back out into the world. If you’re going out to the office or you’re meeting up with friends, you need to dress to impress. And when you head on over to Taft, you will see such great items like The Viking Boots that will add a ton of style to your wardrobe.

Style is in the eye of the beholder, but some truths are just evident with no argument possible. For example, one would be hard-pressed to make a strong argument that The Viking Boots aren’t great looking. Because one glance at these bad boys will make you want to pick up a pair right now.

What makes The Viking Boots so great-looking is the fantastic craft. Using top tier leather, these boots have an amazing look. It’s a unique look too, as there is a texture to the leather that gives it some real character. And each pair has its own unique feel, as the milling/tanning process makes for a different breakdown each time.

You may look at The Viking Boots and see an amazing pair of footwear, but you may be wondering how comfortable they are. Well, these are very comfortable indeed. More so than most other fashionable boots like them. That’s thanks to the fantastic soles that these are made with. Not to mention that they don’t fit too tightly on you for an easy time walking about.

We can speak from experience when it comes to The Viking Boots. That’s because we got our hands on pair and love them so much. They are a great addition to our wardrobe. So if you want some next-level fashion to go with your winter wardrobe, pick up a pair from Taft now.

Get It: Pick up The Viking Boots ($295) at Taft

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!