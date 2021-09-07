Add The CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short To Your Workout Collection Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for new workout clothing to add to your fall collection? Then you need to head on over to Zappos to pick up the kind of clothing that’ll make working out as comfortable as possible. Items like the CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short will become fast favorites in your collection.

Even with the Fall right around the corner, there’s still a lot of warmth left in our futures. Which means you can’t go wrong with picking up a lightweight piece of clothing that doesn’t cover up too much of your body. Shorts are still favorable. Which is where the CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short comes into play.

These are gonna be comfortable right off the bat because they’re shorts. But it’s the design of them that elevates them over a pair of regular shorts. The ventilated design helps you breathe even more. The spandex design fits like a glove and moves with you to make any workout as dynamic as possible.

You’ll also get a moisture-wicking feature with the CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short. That way when you run, you don’t end up too soggy. If anything, you end up feeling breezier than ever. And you’ll get greater stability in support in the lower extremities thanks to that comfortable spandex.

Adding the CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short to your workout collection is a smart move. Comfort and support all around in a pair of shorts that will make working out as seamless and relaxed as possible. Keep things breezy when you go out in the heat and pick up a pair of these while they’re still on sale now.

Pick up the CW-X Stabilyx Ventilator Short ($60; was $80) at Zappos

