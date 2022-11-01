Add The Nostalgic Sweater From Outerknown to Your Cold Weather Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want some new clothing to add to your wardrobe now that the cold days are getting shorter and the cold nights are getting longer? There are plenty of options for you out there, but in our opinion, you can’t go wrong with picking up the Nostalgic Sweater from Outerknown for top-tier comfort and style.

As the name would imply, the Nostalgic Sweater has a great old-fashioned design to it. That old-school skater design will fit in well with your wardrobe, giving it a throwback pop. And the style isn’t the only thing that is going to make you love this shirt. It’s the fantastic comfort that you get when you throw it on.

Made with 65% organic cotton and 35% COOLMAX® polyester, the Nostalgic Sweater is gonna become a fast favorite of yours when the temps get a little too brittle for comfort. You got a warm yet lightweight piece of clothing that will help keep the warmth in and the cold out. Hard to argue with that, right?

Even harder to argue with is the fact that this is really good at handling moisture management. You won’t sweat too much in it, but the sweat you do workup won’t be too much of an issue with this sweater helping to evaporate that stanky stuff in no time. You can relax in this all day without any issues cropping up.

New clothing is never a bad thing and the Nostalgic Sweater is proof of that. Outerknown makes great clothing for the man on the go and this shirt is another winner from them. Add this to your life right now so you can bundle up and stay warm all season long. You won’t regret having this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Nostalgic Sweater ($178) at Outerknown

