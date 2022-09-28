Add the Nunn Bush Chukka Boot to Your Fall Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s never a bad time to get yourself some new clothing. Spruce up that wardrobe of yours. But there is a good time to get new gear and it’s now, with the Fall finally being upon us. And if you like to look your best when you go out of the house, the Nunn Bush Ozark Plain Toe Chukka Boot is something you should keep an eye on.

The Nunn Bush Ozark Plain Toe Chukka Boot is a great pair of footwear for any guy to own, and that is no surprise being that they can be picked up at Zappos. The best brands send their best gear over here, footwear in particular, so you know that these are something very worth picking up.

One look at the Nunn Bush Ozark Plain Toe Chukka Boot is all you need to tell that it’s a good addition to your wardrobe. Mainly because it’s a stylish pair of boots. A sleek, simple design that harkens back to an older time. You can pair them with your work attire or your going-out attire and they’ll pair up perfectly.

But style isn’t all you get with these boots. Because you get a good deal of comfort too. It’s made with KORE Walking Comfort Tech. What this means is it’s made with a sole that is designed to keep those dogs of yours from barking. So you can wear them all day long and not have to worry about a thing.

The Nunn Bush Ozark Plain Toe Chukka Boot is a pair of footwear that we think would make a wonderful addition to any guy’s life. There’s a style and comfort to them that just can’t be argued with. So head on over to Zappos right now and pick up a pair while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Nunn Bush Ozark Plain Toe Chukka Boot ($80; was $110) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

The Best Work Boots & Safety Boots for All-Day Comfort

The Best Workout Apparel for Men

The 5 Best No-Show Socks For Men On Amazon