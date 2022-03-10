Add The Wool Piper Sneakers From Allbirds to Your New Spring Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new season approaching us, most of us are out there looking for some new clothing to pick up. Usually, that means going out and picking up lighter clothes to feel more comfortable in the warm weather. But you shouldn’t ignore something like the Wool Piper Sneakers from Allbirds in your quest for new gear.

Allbirds is one of our favorite outlets for new footwear. Because they really are a unique brand that has shoes you won’t find anywhere else. Not just in terms of the comfort these Wool Piper Sneakers and others in the store provide. But because they are responsibly crafted and are thus better for the Earth than other shoes.

The materials used to make the Wool Piper Sneakers are responsibly sourced. You got merino wool to make the upper portion of this shoe. You get a sugarcane midsole to create the first carbon-negative green EVA. And you get a castor bean insole that emits less carbon than petroleum-based foam.

All of that is great but would be pretty worthless if they weren’t comfortable and man in heaven are these shoes comfortable. You can wear them all day without feeling the strain on your feet and they breathe very well, making them ideal for warm weather days. And they look amazing with an old-school feel with a new school craft to make them really pop.

Picking up a pair of the Wool Piper Sneakers from Allbirds is going to make things a whole lot easier on your feet. They feel great and you can feel good knowing you helped the world take less of a beating by picking them up over other shoes. And they look great too. In our minds, you can’t go wrong.

