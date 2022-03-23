Add This Columbia Bahama Long Sleeve Shirt to Your Spring Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Spring is here and if you haven’t gone ahead and started shopping for new clothes, you are in luck. New clothes are still available! You can head over to a great outlet like Zappos and pick up something great like the Columbia Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt for a great low price.

The Columbia Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt is the kind of item you can find at Zappos all the time. Because Zappos carries the best items from the best brands and this definitely falls under that category. When you get this shirt in front of you, you will see why it’s such a high-ticket item.

For one, you just gotta look at it to see that the Columbia Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt is a great item to pick up. It’s got the sleek and simple style that makes it easy to wear in pretty much any situation. Thanks to the nylon Backcountry cloth that was used to make this shirt, it really pops.

Comfort is also really high with this shirt thanks to the nylon used here. It’s a relaxed-fit shirt so it’s never too tight on you. And that nylon just feels super soft on the skin. In tandem with the venting that helps makes this shirt even more breathable, you will be comfortable all day long.

Whether you are hanging out with the guys or going out into nature to enjoy the surroundings, you can throw this Columbia Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt on and be right at home. So head on over to Zappos and pick it up right now. You won’t regret it when you take a good look at yourself in the mirror.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt ($48; was $55) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!