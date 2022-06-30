Add This Sojourn Polo From Outerknown Into Your Wardrobe Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Still looking to add some new items to your wardrobe? The summer is still new and there’s a lot of hot weather ahead of us. You can’t go wrong with picking up new items to add variety to your life. And we think you can’t go wrong at all when you add the Sojourn Polo from Outerknown into your life.

Outerknown is a brand we’ve written about before and will continue to do so because it’s a brand that delivers. When you want some stylish clothing to add to your life, no matter the season, Outrknown has you covered. And the Sojourn Polo is an item that can be worn any time of the year.

While the Sojourn Polo can be worn any time of the year, it’s pretty perfect for your summer needs. It’s got a lightweight and short sleeve design that’ll help you breathe easier during those hot summer days. The soft organic Pima cotton makes it so you’re super comfortable all day long.

That Pima cotton design also helps make it the kind of shirt that you can wear anywhere. Throw it on for work or for a hangout sesh with the guys or a trip to the golf course, this shirt will fit right in. You got 3 colorway options that’ll look great on you no matter what you’re doing or where you are going.

Anytime is the right time to add an amazing item like the Sojourn Polo. Perfect all year long, it’s got the style and the comfort that you need to look mighty impressive when you leave the house. So pick up a shirt or two from Outerknown right now. Your closet won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Sojourn Polo ($68) at Outerknown

