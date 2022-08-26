Add This Winning Slim Fit Commuter Shirt From Rhone to Your Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While the kiddies are preparing to go back to school, a lot of us are preparing to go back to the office. Whether lockdown precautions are being lifted for your job or you just took a lot of time off this summer, it’s time to get prepared for the commute once again. And what better way to impress at work than dressing up in this gorgeous Slim Fit Commuter Shirt from Rhone.

Rhone is a brand we’ve talked about before and will continue to talk about. That’s because Rhone puts out some fantastic items on a regular basis. You can equip your wardrobe with just Rhone products and you’d be pretty good on the clothing front. But if you haven’t partaken in their wares just yet, the Slim Fit Commuter Shirt is the way to start.

For one, it’s just got the great simple look that any office attire demands. But just because it’s simple, that doesn’t mean it isn’t very appealing. The simplicity transcends itself to become something that really ties an outfit together and makes you look more presentable than ever before. No matter what color you choose, you’ve chosen correctly.

Not only does the Slim Fit Commuter Shirt look good, but it feels good too. Even though it’s got that slim fit, there’s a good sense of mobility in this soft and breathable shirt. That’s thanks to the four-way stretch Italian milled fabric. Add in the fact that it’s wrinkle resistant and has anti-odor properties, this is the kind of shirt any guy needs.

Whether you are hanging out at the bar with the guys or you’re clocking into the 9 to 5 office job, this is the kind of shirt that will impress. So if you want to prepare for the new season with a shirt that is more than worth the cost of purchase, the Slim Fit Commuter Shirt from Rhone is the shirt for you.

Get It: Pick up the Slim Fit Commuter Shirt ($128) at Rhone

