It’s no secret that one of our favorite outdoor outfitters is Aether. With a cool urban aesthetic and a careful eye for detail, Aether makes some of the best gear and apparel we know. And now that the Aether Winter 2019 collection is available, we can’t wait to give it a go.

That’s what’s amazing about Aether. Where the competition also focuses on style alone, Aether knows that it’s the hard work that makes the magic come alive. So Aether makes apparel that works hard while looking great. It’s simply ideal for the job for which it’s intended. With Aether, you’ll never need to skimp on style while dressing the part—particularly with Aether’s winter gear.

Aether Winter: Form Following Function

The new Aether winter line is loaded with good-looking coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, and boots. But more than that, these are items designed to keep the elements safely and comfortably at bay. Need weather resistance? You’ve found it. Need water protection? You’ve got that, too. Looking for tough, durable fabrics and construction that won’t fall apart under stress? The Aether winter collection is full of technical materials such as Gore-Tex and PrimaLoft. All the while, Aether uses fine, vegetable-tanned Italian leather, stretch twill fabrics, and the like. It’s top-notch stuff. But the form follows the function.

The result? The Aether Winter 2019 collection is styled to take you anywhere, with the quality and workmanship required to get the job done.

And it’s not just the cold-weather gear. The Aether motorcycle gear is top-notch—we know, we’ve tested it. And the street apparel is made with a can-do sensibility as well.

Life comes at you fast, as Ferris Bueller once said. And Aether knows you don’t always have time to change into the right gear for the job. That’s why Aether apparel is always well-made, always using quality materials and expert workmanship. No matter what it’s intended to do, Aether is ready for double- (or triple-) duty.

Check out some of our favorites from the Aether Winter 2019 collection below. The Stealth Snow Jacket and Bib are brand-new and should be at the top of your list if you’re planning any snowbird activities this (or any) winter. And the Dolomite and Moto boots are excellent kicks that will take you from the concrete to the trail with style and aplomb.

