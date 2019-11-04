Aether Moto Boot GET IT!

Constructed for real riders, these boots feature the protection to keep you safe, along with the refined aesthetic to look great once the kickstand goes down. Created from vegetable-tanned Italian leather, they feature ankle-protection pads, a Vibram sole with low-profile lugs, and a reinforced-leather pad on the toe to prevent wear from shifting. The arch is buttressed by the heel pad (perfect for footpegs) and the shaft construction allows easy flexing for shifting or walking.

Perfect for the highway and the sidewalk, a bonus set of laces is included with each pair. Available in black or tan.

Get It: Pick up the Moto Boot ($595) at Aether

