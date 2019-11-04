Barrow Jacket GET IT!

Aether is way more than technical adventure gear. Insulated with 800-fill-power goose down and constructed from a 2-layer stretch fabric, the Barrow is the city slicker’s ideal top coat—simple and refined, with minimal seaming and an understated silhouette. Details include zippered gussets at cuffs, zippered hand pockets, and a weatherproof zippered front closure with hidden snaps for a clean finish. The interior has a quilted lining, a Napoleon pocket, and a zippered oversize pocket. It also includes a detachable hood.

Available in black or grey (shown).

Get It: Pick up the Barrow ($795) at Aether

