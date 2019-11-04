Dolomite Boots GET IT!

Dolomite Boots embody Italian charm while ensuring serious comfort, whether you’re trekking up a mountain or walking the snowy streets of a city. Designed in collaboration with century-old shoemaker Fracap, each boot is handmade with vegetable-tanned Italian leather and suede, and then lined in leather. Details include metal eyelets and lacing hooks and a welt-stitch. Each pair features Vibram soles and includes a second color of laces.

Available in black (red and black laces) or Onyx (shown; includes grey and black laces).

Get It: Pick up the Dolomite Boots ($400) at Aether

