Finally, the limited-edition Foster is more than great looking—it’s also insulated and water-resistant. Aether’s first leather city jacket is made from soft Nappa leather and filled with 200 grams of PrimaLoft GOLD insulation. It features horizontal quilting on the body, hidden-zipper hand pockets, and an interior zippered pocket. Each Foster is individually numbered, as only 150 were made.

Yes, it’s pricey, but if you love to make a statement, this is the leather jacket for you. Available in grey Onyx (shown) and a super-hot Oxford red.

Get It: Pick up the Foster Leather Jacket ($1,175) at Aether

