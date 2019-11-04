Reprise Jacket GET IT!

The ideal jacket for chilly autumn streets, the quilted Reprise is insulated—but thin enough to be layered under a shell when the weather turns. Made of a cotton-poly double-knit fabric with a mix of horizontal and vertical quilted panels, atwo-way center-front zipper allows for comfort and hidden-zip hand pockets and an interior zippered pocket provide storage.

Available in black or navy (shown).

Get It: Pick up the Reprise Jacket ($295) at Aether

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!