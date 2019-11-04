Stealth Snow Jacket + Bib GET IT!

Completely seam sealed, the Stealth Snow Jacket is waterproof and wind resistant, making it ideal for taking on the mountain this winter. Especially when paired with the Stealth Snow Bib. They’re both made from dual 3-layer Gore-Tex fabrics: stretch fabric at action points and abrasion-resistant fabric where it’s needed. You’ll get ease of movement on the slopes and comfort on the lift, while staying warm and dry all day long.

Both are available in yellow, powder blue, and olive/black (shown).

Get It: Pick up the Stealth Snow Jacket ($750) and Bib ($650) at Aether

