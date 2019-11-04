Structure Jacket GET IT!

Both water- and wind-resistant, the Structure utilizes a custom-bonded baffling that will stand head and shoulders above a sea of pedestrian puffers. Insulated with 800 fill-power goose down, it’s made from 2-layer, 4-way-stretch twill fabric by Schoeller with a DWR finish. Brushed cotton flannel at the interior collar is soft against the face and chin. For storage, there is a zippered chest pocket, as well as zippered hand pockets, and an interior zippered pocket.

Available in navy or green (shown).

Get It: Pick up the Structure Jacket ($595) at Aether

