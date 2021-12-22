AG Jeans Has The New Selvage Collection For Your Shopping Needs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most common items found in men’s wardrobes are jeans. A good collection of jeans for guys to throw on when they head out on the town with their friends. A good casual pair of pants that has more style than most other casual pairs of pants. And when it comes to a good pair of jeans, you can’t go wrong with shopping the Selvage Collection from AG Jeans.

AG Jeans is an outlet that has been delivering some of the best jeans to men in need for a long time. Around 20 years in fact. To celebrate that momentous anniversary, the brand has gone ahead and decided to really amp up the picking with the Selvage Collection. And to do that, they have gone ahead and finest 20 selvages from 12 of the world’s most respected denim mills.

What is Selvage you might be asking? Well to put it as simply as possible, it is a piece of fabric that has been “self-finished”. Self-finished meaning the material doesn’t need any additional work to make sure it doesn’t fray over time. This is an old-school way of jean crafting that has become more in style as Japan has started cranking out some of the best jeans in the world.

Starting in the late 70s and early 80s, Japan started crafting jeans this way again and the rest of the world started looking to them for inspiration. And since AG Jeans wants to pass on the best jeans around to you guys, 20 Selvages from 12 mills in 6 countries with a lot of history to give you guys a wide range of choices when it comes to jeans that just don’t disappoint.

One of the best elements of these Selvage jeans is that they are all unique. Not just due to the manufacturing process which gives them a look that could only come from the mill it was made in. But also because over time, they get a specific to you look that comes from how they fit on you and how much you wear them. It’s like buying a pair of jeans that are almost literally made for you specifically.

To show you guys the wide range of options from the Selvage Collection, we have picked a few of our favorites from different mills. Each one looks different thanks to the mills they come from as well as their colors. We figured you guys would want a wide range of options and a wide range you got. So if you want to get some new jeans, you should head on over to AG Jeans right now and spoil yourself rotten.

