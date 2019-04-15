Allbirds Celebrates Earth Day by Releasing Five Limited-Edition Shoes Each Day This Week

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s nothing better than a great product that also respects planet Earth. One of our favorite brands, Allbirds, is celebrating Earth Day this year by partnering with the Audubon Society to release a collection of shoes inspired climate-endangered birds around the world.

The collection is made of up of five distinct shoes that will be released each day this week in the lead-up to Earth Day, Monday April 22. The first shoe, the Painted Redstart Tree Runner, (below) drops today (4/15).

Get It: Pick up the Painted Redstart Tree Runner at Allbirds for $95

Inspired by and bringing awareness to climate-endangered birds, the limited collection comprises five different color combinations for the Allbirds’ popular Wool Runner and Tree Runner shoes. The colorways are based on the various birds themselves, and pictures of each style will be available at allbirds.com as they become available each day.

The Painted Redstart is based on the Allbirds Tree Runner. The breathable and soft Tree Runner is a naturally-derived and renewable shoe made from responsibly grown and sustainably harvested Eucalyptus fiber. Its laces are 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester—one plastic bottle becomes one pair of durable shoelaces. Tree Runners insoles are lined with with Allbirds’ proprietary merino wool, providing softness and all-natural moisture wicking and odor reduction. For comfort and cushioning, castor bean oil is used rather than petroleum-based foam, which cuts carbon output.

The rest of the limited edition Allbirds Earth Day lineup is below. Keep checking back every day this week at Allbirds to shop the rest of the new styles.

All proceeds from this limited edition collection (all are $95) will be donated to the Audubon Society.

4/16 – Wool Runner Pygmy Nuthach

4/17 – Wool Runner Mountain Bluebird

4/18 – Tree Runner Allen’s Hummingbird

4/19 – Wool Runner Scarlet Tanager

