Allbirds Has Just Launched A Brand New Performance Apparel Line

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Allbirds is one of our favorite brands in the land. That’s not just because the shoes that have been made by this brand are incredibly comfortable and quite stylish. But because of the dedication to responsible sourcing and crafting. And that dedication can now be found in the brand new Performance Apparel Line.

No longer just your go-to spot for shoes, Allbirds has brought that dedication to making comfortable and responsible manufacturing to workout clothes. Each item in this new line is worth a pickup. We can say that from experience because we got our hands on these items. And they are quite impressive.

Whether you are working out in the summer or in the dead of winter, you will feel better exercising with these on. And you’ll feel better just in general, knowing you aren’t contributing to the decimation of our environment by picking up clothing from a first performance apparel line to be labeled entirely with its Carbon Footprint, ranging from 4.7 kg to 14.5 kg CO2e before being 100% offset to zero.

Having tried these out ourselves, you can trust our word when we say that you would benefit greatly from having them in your life. So check out the selections below and enjoy the new line of workout clothing from Allbirds.

Check out the entire line here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!