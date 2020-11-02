Allbirds Has New Clothes That Are As Comfortable As Its Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you are in the market for new shoes, there are some brands that need to be on your list of shoes to look at. Allbirds has to be on the list, if not at the top. Those shoes are unbelievably comfortable and are ecologically friendly. It’s a win-win for everybody.

For a long time, Allbirds has been all about the shoes. But not anymore. Right now, you can pick up some brand new Allbirds clothes. Based on how comfortable and sustainably made those shoes are, it is no surprise that the same thing can be said for these brand new clothes.

Now is the perfect time to get some of these new Allbirds clothes. That’s because the line has started out with 4 items, all of which will pair perfectly with your Fall attire to keep you nice and relaxed during the day. And it doesn’t hurt that the color options for these clothes have a perfectly Autumnal look to them.

So if you are looking to get some new clothes for the colder weather we got incoming, you should check out these new Allbirds clothes below. They’re comfortable and stylish and available right now. Get yourself or a loved one some of these as a gift for the holidays now.

