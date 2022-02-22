Allbirds is Upgrading The Tree Dasher Running Shoes to Help Your Performance

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve written about Allbirds many times before and every time it is a rave. That’s because Allbirds knows how to make sustainable footwear that is incredibly comfortable and supportive. Which is why the idea of one of these shoes getting an upgrade is too good to be true. But it is true and the upgrade can be found in the Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes.

The original version of these runners was hard to pass up. They were so comfortable and added such a level of support to your runs that you couldn’t help but perform better during those runs. But this upgrade is going to make those runs even better somehow and that is definitely the kind of thing we love to hear.

Looking at the upgrades to the Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes, it’s almost too good to believe is even possible. For one, the weight is even lighter than the older model, going from 10.6 oz to 10.3 oz. That seems negligible but will give you an extra push in your stride. It’s got a new lug pattern for better traction and cushioning on the soles. You also get a new angular heel to reduce shock to the feet.

That’s not all the changes to be found in the Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes. The changes can be found in how sustainable they are, even more so than the old pair. The carbon number went from an 11.3 kg to a 10.7 kg carbon footprint by taking out the wool eyelet lining and lightening up the midsole.

Not only will you be doing yourself a favor by picking up the Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes, but you’re helping the world out. Pick up a pair of these newly launched Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes right now to help your feet on your daily runs. The world will thank you for it.

Get It: Pick up the Tree Dasher 2.0 Running Shoes ($128) at Allbirds

