Allbirds Just Unleashed New Colors for Fall + Holiday 2019

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Widely regarded as “the most comfortable shoes you can buy,” Allbirds has just released new colors for fall and winter. Even if you already own a pair (or two) of Allbirds, you should check out these new colorways in cold-weather palettes. They’re perfect for the season.

Allbirds made a name for itself with soft Merino wool sneakers that hug your feet while providing great traction. Wool has been used in suiting for decades, as it’s surprisingly breathable while being warm and durable. Allbirds uses modern production and distribution technology with a focus on sustainability in concert with this proven textile. The response was initially overwhelming. Today, Allbirds is one of the fastest-growing apparel companies in the world.

New styles have been added to keep the line fresh, including the most recent addition, the high-top Mizzle. With its barely-there weather-resistant treatment, Mizzle is the first weather-resistant Allbirds sneaker. It will still get wet, but it takes much, much longer. So you don’t have to avoid rain and puddles the way you do with straight Allbirds.

Another way Allbirds keeps its selection fresh and up-to-date is to constantly introduce new colors. It happens a couple of times a year. Most of these colors are Limited Edition only—once they’re gone, they don’t come back. So you need to jump on them, quick. Because they sell out fast.

Recently Allbirds released its latest colorways for fall and winter 2019. Full of rustic hues and autumnal shades, they’re ideal for the season. So we decided to share a few of our favorites.