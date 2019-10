Allbirds Runner-up Mizzle GET IT!

This Savannah Night colorway with the navy sole is as sexy as all get-out. Making the weather-resistant Mizzle a high-top was a stroke of genius, as the style is far better suited for unpredicable fall weather.

Other limited edition colors include dark and light greys, black, and a brownish khaki called Cocoa (pictured at top) that’s particularly seasonal.

Get It: Pick up the Runner-up Mizzle ($135) at Allbirds