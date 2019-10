Allbirds Tree Topper GET IT!

Allbirds’ high-top sneaker is unadorned with logos, stripes, and other nonsense. It doesn’t need all that stuff to take away from its pure design. It’s simple and straightforward—just like the company’s approach to sustainability.

That said, there is a pretty hip black/white polkadot version. Plus four other limited-edition colorways; this mustard shade is called Baobab.

