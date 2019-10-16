Allbirds Just Unleashed New Colors for Fall + Holiday 2019

Allbirds Wool Runners GET IT!

The ‘bird that started a revolution. It’s still impossible to beat for comfort, and these new colors only add to the appeal. Even if you already own a pair of Allbirds, consider an upgrade.

There are 13 limited edition colors of the Runner—far too many to list here. But suffice to say, even if you think “everybody’s got Allbirds now,” you’re bound to find an original.

Get It: Pick up Wool Runners ($95) at Allbirds



Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers