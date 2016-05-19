



If you haven’t seen these yet—you will. Allbirds, an innovative shoe made from 100% merino wool were made available, direct-to-consumer, in early March and appear to gaining quite a bit of traction. No pun intended.

The Kickstarter campaign turned San Francisco start-up was co-founded by Tim Brown a former professional soccer player and Joey Zwillinger. We had some time to sit with Brown to discuss the inspiration for the brand, what’s so special about merino wool, and where they’re headed next.

Learn more about Allbirds at allbirds.com—and be sure to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Got a great idea that you want to bring to life? Aways dream of owning your own business? WATCH and LISTEN as Tim Brown shares his best piece of advice for the aspiring entreprenuer:

For more interesting stories on the latest and greatest in gear, tech, fitness, and more—follow digital director Mike Simone on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.