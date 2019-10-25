Check Out This Amazing Lululemon Menswear On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lululemon isn’t the first brand we think of when we think of men’s athleisure. But perhaps it should be. Right now, Lululemon has a fantastic selection of men’s clothes—athleisure and otherwise—in its sale section. And we couldn’t be more psyched.

Lululemon made its name in yoga pants for women. But the last few years has seen the company pivot toward cool clothes for men. It’s really high-end stuff. This is workout gear on par with more established brands we wear all the time. And it’s great whether we’re working out or just headed for a beer with the guys after the gym.

But it’s more than that. The button-down shirts are smart and comfortable enough to wear most anywhere, whether to the office or on a date. The polos are great too, whether you’re a golfer or just relaxing on the weekends. And the pants? Super comfortable.

All of it is manufactured using state-of-the-art fabrics, most of them moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. And all of it is sized and fit in modern, contemporary cuts.

These is menswear designed for living. And if they’re on sale, it only means Lulu is making room for the next collection. So you need to get over to Lululemon ASAP and check out some of its menswear on sale.

Here re some of our favorite pieces from Lululemon menswear’s Sale section.

