Fundamental Fuel Pullover Hoodie 30% OFF GET IT!

Whether you’re pulling it on after a workout or throwing it over a tee and rushing to class, this killer pullover might be the perfect top layer. Available in dark green and tan.

Get It: Save 30% on the Fundamental Fuel Pullover Hoodie ($89; was $129) at Lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!