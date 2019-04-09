More Than 50,000 Reviewers Agree: These Are the Best Sheets on Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Does your bed make you happy? When was the last time you bought new sheets? Chances are, it’s time for an upgrade. (Hey, it couldn’t hurt). You could easily spend hundreds on your new sheet set—but why? These top-rated sheets at Amazon have over 50,000 reviews and get a solid 4.4 out of five stars—and they’re on sale right now, starting at just $17.

Made of a synthetic brushed microfiber polyester material that’s as soft as silk and smooth as satin, Mellanni 1800 sheets are hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, and made to last wash after wash. And that’s not just sales-pitch jargon; these are the opinions of literally tens of thousands of satisfied customers. And at this price, you can’t afford not to find out for yourself if the raves are true.

If you’re having trouble sleeping at night, or are just ready to ditch your grubby old sheets, Mellanni 1800 Bed Sheets are a perfect upgrade. There are nearly 40 colors and prints to choose from. The polyester microfiber is more durable than cotton, and as long as you wash them in cold water and tumble dry them on low, they’ll remain stain-, wrinkle-, and fade-resistant for years. Even if you’re happy with the sheets on your bed, these sheets are perfect for kids’ beds, ideal for the guest room, and perfect as a back-up set.

These prices are particularly notable because even as the size of the sheets increases—and from Queen on up, you get two pillowcases—it stays right around the $30 mark. And unlike many sheet sets, the fitted sheets here feature an elastic band all the way around, rather than just the corners.

