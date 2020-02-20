Andy Samberg Has the Perfect Spring Haircut. Here’s How to Get It

For the March 2020 issue, on newsstands now, Andy Samberg honored lumberjacks of yore, with an axe and everything. But there were a couple things missing (intentionally) from his look: Samberg traded the big, bushy beard for some dialed-back scruff, and ditched the hat in order to showcase his wavy, bountiful hair. His grooming sits squarely in the middle of laidback and cleaned up.

Want to mimic it? You can wear this hair-and-whiskers combo to most offices without anyone questioning your grooming habits—or rather, they’ll question them in the good sense. (What hair products? What beard trimmer length?)

These are the questions you probably have about Samberg’s off-duty lumberjack look—and the same ones we sent to Vicky Pena, head stylist at Boardroom Salon for Men (a series of barbershop clubs across the southern U.S.). Here’s Pena’s advice for how to get the beard and hairstyle Samberg rocks so well—and how to modify it for your own hair type.

How to Get the Perfect Spring Cut à la Andy Samberg

The Kind of Hair This Style Requires

“This is a great look for someone who naturally has a medium-to-strong wave pattern in their hair [like Samberg],” says Pena. With this as the main requirement, the style is achievable for varying hair densities. Samberg and guys with thicker hair will have fewer hassles. Guys with thinner densities should use a thickening shampoo and conditioner to help build volume and body, says Pena. We love Sachajuan’s thickening wash and conditioner. “These have the ability to add fiber to the hair,” she adds. The result is lightweight fullness, especially when paired with a lightweight styler (like a texturizing hair cream targeted at wavy or curly hair—like Bumble and bumble’s. “And make sure to finish it off with a setting spray that’ll give you hold without the weight,” she says. We recommend Living Proof’s flexible-hold hairspray.

If you have straight hair, you can achieve a more textured look like this by using a sea salt spray or a clay pomade, Pena adds. Use Herbivore’s salt mist and BluuMan’s clay-cream styler.

As for guys with receding hair, it gets more difficult, Pena says. “Keep a little more length on the top, to allow for a slight camouflage. Then use a product with more flexibility and movement to allow the hair to wave naturally and help disguise the recession.” A texturizing hair paste could give you the definition and medium control you need for the style, without weighing things down. Try American Crew for this.

What to Tell Your Barber

Ask your barber or stylist for a taper on the sides, and no scalp exposure, says Pena. You can modify the length to your liking length, but be sure to leave the top longer. “This maintains the wave and achieves the fullness this look requires,” she says.

You can see on Samberg that the style doesn’t blend the top and sides cleanly; it’s more abrupt in contrast. You can do this, or ask for a more natural blend—whichever you prefer.

How to Style This Look

Depending on your hair density and texture, you may need to modify the products used. (Refer to the first section above.) But in general, this style should be kept light and “touchable,” so you’ll want to stick with texturizing pastes and creams, clay pomades, or sea salt sprays. (Again, see above for links to some of our favorite products for each step.) Apply them to towel-dried hair, then let them air dry—no hot tools needed, says Pena.

A dime-sized amount of product is enough to start; emulsify it in your palms, then apply evenly to your hair, targeting the roots first. Coach it into place with your fingers, as the style is really not tamed with a comb. If you do use a comb to style it, be sure to break up the tooth marks with your fingers when you’re finished. Finish with a zap of setting hair spray if you want to ensure that the style lasts all day. (And just because it’s “touchable” doesn’t mean you should be touching it all day; that will significantly compromise its ability to hold form.)

How Often You Should Wash and Condition

In general, the rules of shampoo state that you should wash your hair 2-3 times a week. But with this style, guys with straight hair may want to lean more toward an every-other-day regimen. Condition more regularly, on the majority of in-between days, as well as following each shampoo—that’s the more imperative note here: Always follow a shampoo with a conditioner, but never combine them.

“If you have a natural wave, it’s safe to say you can use fewer products and go longer without having to shampoo and condition this look,” says Pena. “On the other hand, if your hair is straight and requires more product to achieve this look, you may need a more frequent shampoo and condition. This will rid your scalp of any buildup or residue.”

How to Get This Facial Hair

As for the beard-trimming guard to use for this scruffy style: “This is a #2 or #3 standard clipper guard, used all over,” says Pena. “Depending on the density of the facial hair and the individual growth rate, this look can be cleaned up and maintained every 2-3 weeks.” Just clean up the neck and cheek lines more frequently—twice a week should suffice.

