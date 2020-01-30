It’s a moment any watch owner would dream of having: You’re on Antiques Roadshow with a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph watch you bought in 1974 for $345.97, waiting for the appraiser to let you know how much it’s worth. You’re hoping for a little bit of extra value; wouldn’t it be nice to see that it’s now worth 20 times as much? Maybe even 50 times? How about over 1,000 times as much?

That’s what one former Air Force member found himself dealing with when Antiques Roadshow appraiser Peter Planes told him how much his old watch was worth during a stop on the show’s tour in Bonanzaville, which is located in West Fargo, N.D, according to The Washington Post.

Planes says that the watch resembles the now-iconic one that Paul Newman wore, and that those watches are “going for $150,000 to $200,000. Your watch is more special: It says Oyster on it. They did that for an extremely short period of time… This particular model marked Oyster is extremely rare. A watch like this at auction is worth about $400,000 dollars.”

When Planes said the words $400,000 dollars, all the man could do was fall to the floor. Watch the video here:

That wasn’t the end of it either: It turns out that his watch could fetch even more than what it’s worth at auction—so long as he doesn’t wear it.

A word to the wise out there: When you buy your next watch or Rolex timepiece, make sure you keep in good shape, you never know how much it’ll be worth someday.

