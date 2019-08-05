Hundreds of Reviewers Claim These are the Most Comfortable Sandals They Own

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When buying sandals, you’re faced with a choice: Buying sandals that look great but offer zero support, or ones that are made to be comfortable and supportive, but aren’t exactly much to look at. Luckily, we recently stumbled upon a pair on Amazon that not only looks as good as it feels, but is also designed to meet any sort of orthopedic needs.

The Vionic Men’s Tide Toe-Post Sandal was made to provide support and function to the wearer. There is a focus on intertwining science and style to craft the perfect sandal. It’s a good looking pair of footwear, plus there are four colors available—Black, brown, navy, or taupe.

The Tide sandal is made with a plush full-grain leather and texture upper. The footbed is composed of EVA, while the outsole is a durable and grippy rubber. The footbed is designed by podiatrists, and it shows: The shoes have received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Approvance. They’re designed to promote stability from the ground up.

Tide reviewers love this sandal almost as much as the professionals. Of hundreds of reviews, 87 percent have given the sandals a rating of 4 out of 5 stars or higher. Many noted how much they love the arch support and that they feel the difference immediately, while wearers with both flat feet and high arches love that the sandals mold seamlessly to the foot.

Ditch those cheap sandals that hurt your feet more than help them. Invest in a pair that will help support and cushion your feet, helping you avoid back pain and issues down the road that arise from walking in unsupportive shoes. Pick up a pair today.

Get It: Pick up the Vionic Men’s Tide Toe-Post Sandal (starting at $63) at Amazon.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.