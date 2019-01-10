As one of the most stylish guys working in the business today, Men’s Journal January 2019 cover star Justin Theroux has put together his own signature look and personal style. From his perfectly tousled hair, to his relaxed but refined clothing options, and his functional footwear, Theroux knows what he likes, and he makes it work.

First off, Theroux is a big fan of Aviator sunglasses. “I just like aviator sunglasses—they’re classic,” Theroux told Men’s Journal. “I also like glasses that are indestructible that you can throw in your front pocket.”

When it comes to footwear, Theroux likes to combine the functional the stylish with a pair of Common Projects combat boots, or if he’s dressing up for a night out, he’ll throw on a nice dress boot like a Yves Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton. “A good pair of combat boots is always good to have; those suede Common Project boots are comfortable.”

As for the hair, it’s pretty simple for Theroux: “I get a haircut every couple weeks, I throw a little Shu Uemura, a hair paste in it, just run it through.”

Find out more about Theroux’s personal style in the video above, you can read all about it and much more—like Theroux’s fitness routine—in our full profile in the January issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.