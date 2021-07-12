The Aviator Sunglasses Guide: Our Top Picks for 2021

At some point, every guy goes through an aviator sunglasses phase. It may happen after watching Top Gun, or maybe you’re just feeling edgy. No matter the catalyst, tossing on a pair of aviator shades is a surefire way to add some badass style to your look—and what guy doesn’t want that?

Originally developed in 1936 by Bausch & Lomb, aviators were specifically designed for fighter pilots in the U.S. military. Since then, they have transformed into a timeless style staple for guys (and gals) around the globe. Up your cool factor with one of these iconic shades from top brands including Maui Jim, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker and more.

The Best Aviator Sunglasses for Men 2021

1. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic

The same shades that Tom Cruise wore in Top Gun, the Ray-Ban Aviator Classic (with the gold frames and green lenses) is an iconic choice. But the appeal goes beyond nostalgia: Three different size options for the frames ensure an exceptional fit, and the polarized lenses provide crystal-clear optics and great UV protection, too.

[$211; ray-ban.com]

2. Maui Jim Mavericks

Few sunglasses can rival the clarity and crispness of Maui Jim frames. The Mavericks offer a classic aviator look with top-notch gradient lenses that feature the company’s proprietary PolarizedPlus2 technology, which blocks out UV rays and amplifies colors, too. You can customize your lens and frames with a variety of vibrant colors, but we suggest going for gold.

[$300; mauijim.com]

3. Bajío Soldado

If you spend a lot of time by the water, Bajío is the brand to know. The Soldado frames combine classic aviator styling, premium hinges for increased durability, and polarized lens tech that’s specifically designed to block the blue light and glare created by sunlight on the water.

[$199; bajiosunglasses.com]

4. Randolph Aviator – 23K Gold

Craftsmanship meets style with this pair of Randolph shades. The frames are coated in 23-karat gold, the temple tips are designed for a comfortable fit even when wearing a hat, and the polarized lenses cut glare and enhance clarity. There are multiple lens colors to choose from, but we like Atlantic Blue, which offers a bold contrast to the brilliant gold frames.

[$299; randolphusa.com]

5. Persol 649 Original

Stand out from the crowd with this pair of Italian-made aviators from Persol. The 649s have been around since the ‘50s, and they remain as stylish today as they did back then. Unique details like the keyhole bridge and arrow hinge design really set these frames apart, while the flexible Meflecto stem system ensures a pressure-free fit. Plus, the distinctive crystal lenses offer premier clarity and protection.

[$261; persol.com]

6. Gucci Aviator Metal Sunglasses

Want to go the designer route? These striking gold frames from Gucci are adorned with the brand’s signature colors so there’s no mistaking who made them. The green shaded lenses offer stylish protection, and the bumble bee stamped on the tips is a classic finishing touch.

[$465; gucci.com]

7. Warby Parker Raider

Style and durability intersect with this fashionable pair of aviators from Warby Parker. They’re made from cellulose acetate and stainless steel for a solid-yet-lightweight feel, and the sleek brow bar creates a refined look for any occasion.

[Starting at $145; warbyparker.com]

8. Privé Revaux Commando

The Commando from Privé Revaux is a budget-friendly and functional pair of shades. You won’t find polarized lenses for a better price point, and with 10 different colors to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find the right pair (or two) to match your style.

[$30; priverevaux.com]

