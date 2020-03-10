Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is almost here and that means spring showers are coming with it. It may not be as annoying as the freezing winter rains, but nobody wants to be heading to work soaked to the bone. So you should head on over to Macy’s and pick up The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket while it’s still on sale.

The North Face makes high-quality jackets of all types that are amazing to wear. So it’s no surprise that The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket is a winner. Crafted with the intent to keep you dry during a rainstorm, The North Face really knocked it out of the park with this one.

The shell of The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket is made out of nylon. That nylon shell is what makes it so effectively waterproof. But nylon is not the most comfortable material. So the lining is made of polyester which helps in the waterproofing goals while feeling more comfortable on your skin.

Not all coats like this are made the same, and The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket proves that. Plenty of them aren’t made with a hood that has a button-up neck guard attached to it. So from top to bottom, you will stay dry during a storm.

If you want to sidestep any of the inconvenience that the rain can bring, you should get The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket while you can. Saving 40 percent of this coat is too good to pass up. So pick one up now to be ready for the Spring showers.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Stetler Rain Jacket ($119; was $199) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!