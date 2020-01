The North Face Gordon Lyons 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover GET IT!

The weather can be pretty wacky these days. Some times a winter day can hover around 50 degrees. So kinda cold but not really cold enough for a heavy jacket. A lightweight hoodie like this will be good for those moderate winter days.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Gordon Lyons 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover ($62; was $89) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!