The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III GET IT!

Some of the days ahead of us are going to be pretty nasty. Temps down below freezing and there’s snow whipping around. Those days, you’re gonna need a jacket like this. Something heavy and insulated to keep you nice and toasty on those brutal days.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Gotham Hooded Down Jacket III ($209; was $329) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!