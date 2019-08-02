The 9 Best Deals at the Backcountry Semiannual Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that we’re firmly in August, we can easily find great deals on all sorts of summer gear—be it swim trunks, beach towels and more. Now that fall is around the corner, finding markdowns on cold (or at least, colder) weather gear is hard to come by, which is why we’re so amped about the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale. Not only are there plenty of jackets, knits and fleece options marked down up to fifty percent off, but there are also plenty of shorts and more marked down even deeper to get the most out of those last few days of summer sunshine.

Whether the last few weeks of summer have hiking, biking, camping or swimming in store, Backcountry got you covered. Hitting the slopes in a few months? There are plenty of options there for you too, and many are at the lowest prices they’ll be all year.

Take a look at some of the best deals of the sale below.