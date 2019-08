Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses GET IT!

Oakleys are classics for a reason. They look great on everybody and handle the rays with ease. No matter the environment, these sunglasses will fit in like they were custom made.

Get It: Pick up the Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses ($85; was $193) at Backcountry.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.