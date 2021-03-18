Barbell Apparel Has Workout Gear So Good It’s Like Lululemon For Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Workout gear doesn’t have to be an afterthought. Just the clothes you have around that you don’t care if they get beat up. You should get some stuff that’s as stylish and comfortable as your go-to casualwear. Which is why you should shop at Barbell Apparel and pick up the Full Circle Hoodie.

Barbell Apparel is an amazing outlet. The kind of brand every guy who likes to workout has been looking for. Because the items made by this brand are so good, you could reasonably say that this is like Lululemon for men. The Full Circle Hoodie is so good you can understand where the comparison comes from.

While the spring is just a few days away, it’s still going to be chilly for a bit. Maybe not the days so much anymore, even though some days will be harder than others. But the nights can be a bit brisk. This is why you should be prepared for the cold with this Full Circle Hoodie.

When you put this Full Circle Hoodie on, you will be amazed at the comfort that it provides. It’s lightweight enough to be mobile and durable. But it’s warm enough that the chill factor won’t be a problem. Yet it breathes, so you don’t end up too warm when you starting working up a sweat in it.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Full Circle Hoodie looks pretty good too. It really catches the eye thanks to the tri-blend material. Also, the Barbell Apparel logo on the front and the back isn’t too overbearing, but it gives the hoodie a little spice.

There’s a lot of options over at Barbell Apparel. You don’t have to stick with the Full Circle Hoodie, even though it rocks and will make the spring a lot more comfortable. You can check out the overstock section for big discounts or you can check out the Martin Licis collab with Barbell Apparel.

Whichever option you go with, Barbell Apparel will become a fast favorite in any active man’s life. So pick up the Full Circle Hoodie and anything else that catches your eye now. You’ll have a great new spring workout wardrobe thanks to this fantastic outlet.

