Behind the Seams With Angel Ramos: A Look Inside 18th Amendment’s New MTO Fall / Winter 2020 Collection Launch

18th Amendment, a Manhattan-based leading custom-tailoring menswear brand, is re-launching its website to reveal an entirely new platform highlighting the inaugural launch of its ‘Made to Order’ (MTO) collection. The introduction of this new offering will debut online at EighteenthAmendment.com, on Tuesday, September 22nd, with the drop of the first 10 looks from the MTO Fall / Winter 2020 collection.

Infused with the inspiration of designer and visionary Angel Ramos, 18th Amendment provides men of discerning taste with 1920’s Golden Age inspired clothing and accessories, unmatched by other sartorial offerings. Previously known for their primary focus and enthused dedication to ‘Made to Measure’ sartorial dressing, 18th Amendment’s new ‘Made to Order’ line reflects the brand’s own amended evolution, catering to the consumers’ growing needs, with a Ready-To-Wear inspiration.

Adapting to the newly evolving menswear scene that gentlemen are quickly becoming accustomed to, the launch of the new MTO Fall / Winter 2020 Collection brings comfort to the forefront of style and taste, where casual chic meets old-world elegance through the eyes of Angel Ramos. The new collection will unfold with a series of 5 product drops. Five new looks will be released online every other Tuesday until the final drop on Tuesday, November 17th.

Below is an interview with Angel Ramos discussing the new MTO line from 18th Amendment.

How do you define the 18th Amendment style and what is the significance behind the name?

At 18th Amendment, we believe in a world where we marry the elegance and drape of an English garment while infusing the effortlessness of an Italian ensemble, creating a collection of thoughtfully tailored clothing with a vision dating back to the 1920s. Although named after an Amendment that established what is historically known as the prohibition period, it serves as the inspiration of the style that defined that area.

What is your inspiration behind the new MTO Fall / Winter 2020 Collection?

I wanted to curate a collection that was chic, comfortable yet tailored, where one could be effortlessly dressed. With that in mind, I thought marrying this vision with one of my favorite fabric merchants, Fox Brothers, would bring something beautiful and elegant to our customer base at an incredible price.

What is it like launching this new concept/collection during Covid? How is this collection different from what you’ve offered in the past?

The impact of Covid 19 has certainly redefined how we approach our business in the post-pandemic. The evolution into a Digital First business as we navigated in a world that limits the personal interaction that defines custom clothing was a must. We’ve never done a Made to Order Program, so to be able to offer such a beautiful level of tailoring for such a great value is very exciting.

What is your personal favorite piece from the new collection?

This is very difficult for me because each item speaks to me differently and personally, however, I would have to say the camel herringbone double-breasted jacket, as it will be something that every gentleman must get. It’ll be in your wardrobe for many years and can be worn in so many ways.

What’s one item of clothing you think every man should invest in?

Interestingly enough, since we commenced doing business again in July, we have been approached by so many gentlemen for their wedding tuxedos due to the fact that so many were postponed. I will always preach the gospel of evening wear. Every man MUST have a classic black tuxedo in his wardrobe.

Who would you love to see wearing one of the suits from your new collection (living or dead/celebrity or notable person)?

I love this question. I see myself at the back corner, prime table at Carbone sipping Solaia with Jean Michel Basquiat as he’s draped in 18th Amendment.

Apparel and accessories will be available online at EighteenthAmendment. Product drops and sneak peeks will also be released on social platforms: @18thamendment_ (Instagram) & @18thAmendmentOfficial (Facebook).

