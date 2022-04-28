Bell & Ross’s New Limited-Edition BR V2-92 Watches Glow Day or Night

Two new Bell & Ross BR V2-92 watches bring new meaning to the phrase “see and be seen.” Although they accomplish the feat in different ways, the BR V2-92 Orange and BR V2-92 Full Lum are both head-turners from afar and up close: The former wears a sunny dial color, and the latter is fully coated with lume for excellent visibility, even when it’s dark.

The watches are limited-edition versions of Bell & Ross’s BR V2-92 model, part of the brand’s collection of vintage-styled timepieces. Both the Orange and the Full Lum feature a 41mm stainless steel case with a grooved crown and prominent crown guard; the metal wears both satin and polished finishes. The dial displays the hour, minutes, and seconds with three hands, and there’s a small circular date window tucked in between 4 and 5 o’clock. The date display itself wears the same color as the surrounding dial—a nice aesthetic touch that keeps the face of the watch from looking too cluttered.

Both watches feature a bidirectional rotating bezel with a notched edge for good grip, and the dial is capped with domed sapphire crystal. Flip them over, and the see-through case back gives a view of the inner mechanicals. They’re also water resistant down to 100 meters, so they have plenty of durability for everyday wear, even if your daily routine includes a dip in the pool.

The Full Lum model is all about superior visibility in low light. It achieves that goal thanks to a fully lumed dial, a feature that Bell & Ross first rolled out in its lineup in 2019. The BR V2-92 is the fourth watch to get this treatment. The dial has a unique “water green” lume color; the hands and indices are adorned with pale yellow Super-LumiNova. In the daytime, the watch has a subtle green color, but the real show starts after dark. In low light, the entire watch face glows blue, and the hands and indices illuminate in a light green hue.

The BR V2-92 Orange might not light up at night like its lumed sibling, but it’ll certainly catch your eye during the day. As the name implies, the big draw with this limited-run model is the bright dial color, which Bell & Ross initially released on its BR 03-92 Diver Orange timepiece back in 2020. While this isn’t a dive watch, the color suits the BR V2-92 well, and gives this vintage model an attractive pop. You can pair it with a rubber strap in a braided pattern or a steel bracelet—perfect for giving this watch a slightly dressier look.

Both watches are powered by Bell & Ross’s BR-CAL.302 automatic movement for consistent timekeeping.

Want to add one of these tickers to your collection? Don’t wait—just 500 of each will be made.

[Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Full Lum, $3,800; bellross.com]

[Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Orange, $3,800; bellross.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!