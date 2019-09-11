Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going for a run is one of the simplest ways to get your heart pumping. All you need? The drive to go outside (or turn on your treadmill) and run for a long enough period of time to get the blood pumping and the sweat pouring. No need to spend a lot on a gym membership each month; no need to invest in expensive equipment.

The only thing you need to make the most of your run is clothing that can handle the stress of excessive sweating and a great pair of running shoes. Running shoes need to pad the foot, feel light enough to they’re not weighing you down, and help (not hinder) your run. They need to be designed to make running easier because they are lighter or more aerodynamic. A great pair of running shoes will make it a lot easier to make that decision to get moving.

Whether you run every morning or only hit the pavement once in a blue moon, you need a great pair of running shoes.

There are plenty of running shoes out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to try and pick a pair. To make things easier, we have picked some of the best pairs on the market. Check out those great pairs of running shoes below.