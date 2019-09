adidas Men’s Duramo 9 Running Sneakers GET IT!

Adidas comes into the fray with this amazing lightweight runner. It’s a great looking shoe with a sleek, simple design. And the craft of the shoe is amazing, so many elements within that make it an amazing run for every guy. It just contours to the feet like a cloud.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Men’s Duramo 9 Running Sneakers ($50; was $60) at Macy’s.